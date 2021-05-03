Registration open for Summer Playground Program & Glass Camp

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 1:56 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department opened registration Monday for the Summer Playground Program and the Glass Summer Camp this summer. The Glass Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $100 per child, with available early drop-off and late pick-up at an additional fee. Space at Glass is limited to 40 kids. The Summer Playground Program runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free of cost. Structured activities are for kids 6 to 12 years old. Playground and camp leaders will be on-site at each location leading sports games, arts and crafts, water activities and special visits from local organizations. Breakfast and lunch will be available daily at each location. Learn more here.

