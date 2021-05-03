Ore City man arrested on murder charge in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY — A man has been arrested in Upshur County accused in the murder of an Ore City man. According to our news partner KETK, Robert Lee Travis, 41, was accused of killing Braiden Robinson, Saturday night. Robinson was 32. Authorities say, the shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Salvia Rd, near HWY 259, just North of Ore City. Police have not given a possible motive for the shooting, but say the two knew each other. Travis awaits his first court appearance in the Upshur County Jail. Bond is $100,000.

