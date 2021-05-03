Skunk tests positive for rabies in Smith County

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 2:27 pm

TYLER — A rabid skunk was found in Smith county late last week. In a prepared statement, Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said, “We do ask that you make sure that all of your animals are up-to-date on at least their rabies vaccinations. If you see any wildlife acting in complete opposite than their normal self, please contact us. If your pets attack a sick wildlife or come in some kind of contact with wildlife, please contact us.” Animal control officers are in the area handing out information.

