Diva Dua coming back to Mineola

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 2:29 pm

TYLER — iTRI365 ® and Grand Oaks Winery in Mineola have announced the Diva Du Women- Endurance Event is May 22. The Diva Du, a female-only endurance event featuring two races, is in its sixth year. The Duathlon Sprint individual and team relay consists of a 1.5-mile run, ten-mile bike, and concludes with an additional 1.5-mile run. There will also be an opportunity for women of all levels to come out and test your strengths with the annual 5K. The Diva Du also includes wine afterwards at the venue along with a post race meal. All participants receive a finisher medal, race tank and other swag. Learn more here.

