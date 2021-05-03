Will Smith shares quarantine body update: “I’m in the worst shape of my life”

It looks like quarantine weight is getting the best of everyone -- including Will Smith.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of himself wearing a pair of workout shorts and an unzipped track jacket, happily revealing his dad bod.

"I'm gonna be real with y'all. I'm in the worst shape of my life," Smith captioned the photo.

Will's new bod received lots of laughing emojis and funny commentary from the likes of British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and entertainers including Ludacris, MC Lyte, and Porsha Williams from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"I see no 'worst' here," wrote filmmaker Ava Duvernay in the comments, while quarantine DJ D-Nice, said, "Living your best life."

Will's old pal and co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote, "We're twins," while one fan called Will, "the fresh pear of Bel-Air."

Here's what others had to say in the comments about Will Smith's new quarantine bod.

Russell Simmons: "You still BIG WILLIE!"

Roots drummer Questlove: "The most amazing post in the history of social media."

DJ Steve Aoki: "Hahahaha that face...fits the caption so well."

Tasha Smith: "You're hilarious."

Deon Cole: "[You] better than me."

Elijah Kelly: "I love this."

Pastor Devon Franklin: "Bro this the worst I've seen. Praying for you bro. #buttandgut."

