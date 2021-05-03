Identity released of man killed in 3 car accident over the weekend

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 12:01 pm

TYLER — Tyler Police released the identity a person, Monday, who died in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend. Officers acted in response to the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway. A 61-year-old man from Bullard was killed in the head-on collision. Police say Charles Thomas Reese, was riding in a Jeep traveling westbound on Loop 323. A truck traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, which first hit a car, then collided head-on with the Jeep. Reese died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

