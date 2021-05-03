Jeannie Mai explains why her ‘The Real’ co-hosts didn’t get invited to wedding to Jeezy

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 10:04 am

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy recently got hitched in an intimate at-home ceremony -- so intimate that her The Real co-hosts didn't even make the cut.

Mai, 42, addressed the situation in a recent YouTube video, explaining that keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic was their priority and that she and the rapper, 43, both had to make cuts to their ideal guest lists.

"So we had a very COVID-safe wedding in our home. Which means, I mean…literally just a couple…there were two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends. People I grew up with. People that had to know me and [Jeezy]," Mai said. "Those were the two rules."

"J made my list, and I made his list," she continued. "And we were very firm on, because of COVID, you’re not supposed to be throwing events right now. You’re not supposed to be putting anybody in risk. So, with our family, we said 'we are only going to invite our close family and people who know us both.'"

Although Mai didn't invite her co-hosts -- Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais and Loni Love -- she shared that she did get in contact with them beforehand.

"So, no. I didn’t invite the ladies," she said. "But, I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret."

Mai added that she and Jeezy plan to have another wedding once the pandemic is over where all of their loved ones will be invited to attend.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back