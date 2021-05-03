Dwayne Johnson sends encouraging message to little girl fighting cancer

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 10:04 am

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have turned 49 on Sunday, but he spent the first moments of his day bringing joy to a little girl battling a rare form of cancer.

His outreach was inspired by the viral video of four-year-old Indy Llew Jones, who was born with Down Syndrome, lip-syncing along to "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana, a movie of which Johnson stars.

Indy's parents Terah and Brian Jones shared the inspiring video to Instagram last week, which resonated with Johnson.

The Jumanji star posted a response to the video Sunday morning, where he explained in the caption, "Swipe left - It’s 1am and I just got sent this beautiful vid of a VERY special & strong little girl named Indy Llew."

"Stay strong honey and keep singing your songs,! Love you, MAUI," he further encouraged.

Johnson admitted that little Indy might not have any idea who he is and grinned, "It's totally cool, but I was in Moana. I'm Maui! I know, where's my hair?"

The 49-year-old actor then sang a few lines from the song he sings in the movie, "You're Welcome," before signing off with an encouraging, "I want you to stay strong, Indy, and you keep singing, honey."

The video ended with him blowing Indy a kiss and promising, "Maui loves you!"

Indy's parents reacted to the sweet surprise via their Instagram stories, writing, "This means so much" and added, "Every night before bed Indy asks daddy to sing 'You're Welcome.'"

They also shared Indy's adorable reaction to Johnson's message, where she giggled over being called "special" before revealing that she has watched his message "at least 15 times."

