Marvel celebrates a return to the movies, gives sneak peeks of ‘The Eternals’, ‘Black Panther’ sequel and more

May 3, 2021

In a goosebumps-inducing trailer, Marvel Studios celebrates an anticipated return to the movies, not only recapping some of its greatest moments but also sharing tantalizing peeks of its upcoming movie slate.

The video features a voiceover from the late Marvel icon Stan Lee, as clips of the previous Marvel hits play.

"That man next to you, he's your brother," Lee says, the words taken from a viral video against intolerance he recorded in 2017. "That woman over there, she's your sister....We're all part of one big universe..."

A title card reads, "We go to escape...To get lost in a story...To feel connected...To share moments we will remember forever," before the Marvel film clip montage switches to an opening night movie audience going bonkers during Avengers: Endgame's climactic final battle.

The video then switches to clips of Marvel's pandemic-delayed releases: Black Widow, which opens July 9, and Shang-Chi, opening September 3 -- and then to never before seen peeks of The Eternals, directed by best director Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, opening November 5.

"What the future brings will be worth the wait," a title card promises, teasing the titles and release dates of its Phase 4 films: Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17; Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, 2022, the first time we've learned the name of the Black Panther sequel; The Marvels on November 11, 2022; Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023; and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023.

And for an extra thrill, a "4" pops up that is reminiscent of the logo for Fantastic 4, another anticipated project.

"See you at the movies," the clip concludes.

