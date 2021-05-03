Maria Menounos’ mother, Litsa Menounos, dies of brain cancer

Maria Menounos revealed that her mother, Litsa Menounos, has died after a long battle with brain cancer.

The Greek-American TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a black and white photo of her in bed with her mother captioned, "RIP mom. god loved her so much he took her on greek easter."

Several celebrities expressed their condolences in the comments section, including Total Divas star Nikki Bella, who wrote, "RIP. sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers." Nikki's twin sister Brie echoed the sentiment.

Zoe Saldana commented, "We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria."

Model and actress Ali Landry added, "Oh Maria! I am so sorry! I have watched your journey with your beautiful Mom for months now and have been praying fervently for your family! She Is a MIRACLE!!!! Her life and strength and your love as a daughter was a gift for all of us to see!"

Back December, Maria asked for "prayers" for her parents, who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In 2017, Maria revealed that she was having surgery to remove a brain tumor, just as her mother was battling stage 4 brain cancer.

