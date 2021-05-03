Serayah shares what she misses the most about playing her ‘Empire’ character Tiana Brown

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 6:53 am

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Empire star Serayah has been busy since the end of the series, appearing in Pastor T.D Jakes’ Lifetime film, Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, and the upcoming BET production, Favorite Son. However, the 25-year-old singer/actress does miss her six seasons on the Lee Daniels’ series featuring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

“I guess the main thing I miss about Empire is the glamour and the glitz,” Serayah tells ABC Audio. “I love fashion. I do miss dressing up every day and having some cool new, something off the runway. It’s really dope.”

“I’m just glad I was able to see a production at that scale, and be around such amazing actresses and actors, and other talent we had on the show, and just pick up things and learn a lot,” she adds.

Serayah portrayed recording artist Tiana Brown in Empire. It was her first major acting role, and working with Henson, Howard, and Daniels made it very special.

“It was definitely a learning experience for me and I just miss the camaraderie,” she continues. “But I am really, really excited for everything else I have going on and coming soon.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Look for Serayah in the BET movie Favorite Son, directed by Robin Givens. It premieres May 6 and co-stars Rotimi from Power, and Keke Wyatt.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back