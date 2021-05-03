Unidentified woman’s body discovered in a ditch in Houston suburb

(HOUSTON) — The body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in a ditch in a Houston suburb and authorities are trying to piece together who she was and how she died.

The incident occurred early morning on Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an unknown object located in a ditch in the Cloverleaf area of Houston, Texas -- a suburb east of downtown Houston.

“When the deputies arrived on the scene they located an unidentified Hispanic female in the ditch,” Sgt. Ben Beall said in a media briefing posted on social media. “EMS responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.”

Authorities say that they do not have any identification of the female but that she appears to be Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old, about 5’7” to 5’8” and has numerous tattoos on her body.

The woman was wearing a tank top, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of her death, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK. They also reported that investigators working on the scene said the woman had suffered trauma to the face but that an exact cause of death was unknown.

Sgt. Beall said that the woman’s body has been transported to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office and they will be conducting the autopsy in hopes of getting an autopsy on the unidentified female.

Authorities are asking the public for help with this case and have asked anybody with any information about the woman or her death to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

