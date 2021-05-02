Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado draws three-game suspension, appeals MLB’s decision

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2021 at 7:37 pm

By ESPN.com

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado has been suspended three games, Major League Baseball said in a release Sunday, for his role in a benches-clearing eighth-inning incident Friday against the New York Mets in Philadelphia.

Alvarado was also given an undisclosed fine for inciting the incident by taunting Mets outfielder Dominic Smith after an inning-ending strikeout. Smith and New York pitcher Miguel Castro also received undisclosed fines for their roles in the incident.

Alvarado’s suspension was scheduled to begin Sunday night in the series finale vs. the Mets, but the reliever has elected to appeal the decision.

In Philadelphia’s 2-1 win Friday, Alvarado thumped his glove and gestured at Smith after the strikeout. Smith pulled off his helmet and seemed ready to fight the pitcher until both teams spilled out of the dugout and broke up the dustup before punches were thrown.

After the game, Smith didn’t mince words when asked about Alvarado.

“I don’t mind people pimping strikeouts and pimping stuff on the field. I’ve never been a player like that, but I don’t mind it; I love it,” Smith said. “But him pointing at me, coming after me, stuff like that — I’m a grown-ass man. Come meet me then if you really got a problem, and we can really handle it.

“That’s how I look at that issue. He waited for his team to grab him and stuff. But I’m right there. He can meet me in the tunnel tomorrow if he really wants to get after it.”

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Alvarado — who hit Michael Conforto and riled up Smith and the Mets with gestures earlier in the month — was to blame for the dustup.

“You could tell that it was instigating. He was trying to get his attention, trying to start things,” Rojas said. “That’s what got Dom turning back and walking toward him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

