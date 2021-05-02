Today is Sunday May 02, 2021

BBB announces 2021 Awards for Excellence winners

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2021 at 4:23 pm
BBB Announces 2021 Awards for Excellence WinnersTYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas presented the 2021 BBB Awards for Excellence in a televised production Sunday. According to a news release, the honors went to “five companies and one nonprofit organization who exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers, and within their community.” A total of 25 organizations were nominated for the awards.

Here’s a list of the winners:

TJC – Large Business Winner (pictured at left)
Office Pride – Mid Size Business Winner
The Granite Girls – Small Business Winner
CAST – Spark Award Winner (honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners)
Bethesda Health Clinic – Non Profit Winner
Air Chandler – Veteral Owned Business Winner

