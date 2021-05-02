Sheriff Smith favors “constitutional carry”

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2021 at 4:26 pm

AUSTIN — “Constitutional carry,” authored by Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer, continues making its way through the state Senate. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was among those testifying last week in favor of the measure. He explained that deputies have a 15-minute response time in rural areas of the county — and victims are on their own until deputies arrive. The bill was approved by the House, then stalled in the senate before moving forward. If passed, the measure would make it legal to carry a handgun in public without a license.

