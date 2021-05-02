TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2021 at 3:58 pm

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of May 3. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Among other things, Tyler motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays as crews implement mill and inlay operations on SH 31 at Loop 323, and on Loop 323 from SH 31 to Sam’s Club. Click here for the complete rundown of projects around the district.

Go Back