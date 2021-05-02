Two-year-old dies after swimming accident

KILGORE — The East Texas 2-year-old who was fighting for his life after a swimming accident at a Kilgore hotel has died. According to our news partner KETK, Luke Wayne Killough died April 30 due to brain trauma. Luke was about to go swimming with his sister when he slipped and fell in a hot tub. He was able to donate to other kids in similar situations. His blood type was a universal donor and he was able to possibly save six or more children. Luke’s uncle set up a GoFundMe page for family expenses. You can donate to it and learn more about this case by clicking here.

