3 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Oneida Casino

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2021 at 9:05 am

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Three people have been killed, including the shooter, and one person has been left in critical condition after police responded to an active shooter situation at Oneida Casino in Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The initial incident started at the Duck Creek restaurant at the main casino located in Green Bay, near Austin Straubel Airport.

Lt. Kevin Pawoak and Chief Joel Maxam of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference a few hours after the shooting and said that some victims were shot inside the Radisson Hotel that is connected to the Oneido Casino.

Authorities confirmed that every agency within Brown County responded to the scene, including Local fire departments and rescue squads, and that DCI is on scene assisting along with the FBI.

Pawoak and Maxam suggested that there is some possible relationship regarding employment with the shooter during the press conference but did not elaborate.

No information of the kind of weapon that was used in the shooting was given but the target was believed to be an employee. It is currently unclear if the shooter was an employee or had a personal relationship with the employee in the restaurant.

Police say the casino was immediately cleared out and that witness statements are still being taken.

Identification of the victims have not been released yet.

Gov. Tony Evers tonight released the following statement regarding the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex.

“Kathy and I were devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex tonight. Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy," said Evers. “While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Twitter the situation was contained and there was no longer a threat to the community.

Officials with Oneida Nation said all casino locations would be closed until further notice.

