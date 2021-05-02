Unidentified woman’s body discovered in a ditch in Houston suburb

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2021 at 8:59 am

HOUSTON ABCNews– The body of an unidentified woman has been discovered in a ditch in a Houston suburb and authorities are trying to piece together who she was and how she died. The incident occurred Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an unknown object located in a ditch in the Cloverleaf area — a suburb east of downtown Houston. Authorities say they do not have any identification of the female but that she appears to be Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old, about 5’7” to 5’8”, with numerous tattoos on her body. The woman was wearing a tank top, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of her death, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK. They also reported that investigators working on the scene said the woman had suffered trauma to the face but that an exact cause of death was unknown.

Sgt. Ben Beall said the woman’s body has been transported to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will be conducting an autopsy. Authorities are asking the public for help with this case and have asked anybody with any information about the woman or her death to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

