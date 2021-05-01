Detective Gregg Roberts retires

May 1, 2021

TYLER — Detective Gregg Roberts has retired after 33 years of service with the Tyler Police Department. According to a news release, Roberts began his career at the department on January 14, 1988. He worked as a patrol officer, Crime Stoppers officer, property crimes detective, and crimes against persons detective. He ended his career as a detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Roberts received several awards during his long career, including two Meritorious Conduct awards, a Police Commendation, two Life Saving awards, three Certificates of Merit, a Certificate of Civic Achievement, and Plainclothes Officer of the Year. Roberts was also a member of the Tyler Police Department SWAT Team.

