One arrested after high-speed chase

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2021 at 8:17 am

TYLER — A man was arrested after he led Smith County deputies on a high-speed chase Friday evening. According to our news partner KETK, law officials said the pursuit began after they tried to complete a traffic stop near Dogwood City, with the chase at times going more than 100 mph. Officials said the pursuit lasted 20 minutes, ending on Old Omen near Charleston Park across from UT Tyler. Authorities were able to stop the car by spiking it and arrested the driver right before 9 p.m. Several Tyler police and deputy cars were blocking intersections to stop the chase.

