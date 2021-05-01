Impaired driver gets 45-year term for wreck that killed 2

DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas man said by prosecutors to have a lengthy record of impaired driving has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a crash that killed a former Dallas City Council member and her daughter. Jonathan Alger Moore was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two murder counts. A statement from prosecutors says Moore was under the influence of the sedative Ambien when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Loop 12 in July 2019 and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Ex-council member Carolyn Davis and her 27-year-old daughter were killed in the other vehicle.

