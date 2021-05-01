One deputy cleared in shooting, 2 fired for separate incidents

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2021 at 8:03 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Officials say a grand jury has declined to indict one Houston-area deputy for fatally shooting a man last year while two other deputies were fired for threatening a driver and punching a teenager during separate incidents. Prosecutors announced Friday a grand jury did not indict Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tu Tran for killing 35-year-old Joshua Johnson. Tran had told investigators Johnson had threatened him with a gun as the deputy was working undercover. Separately, the sheriff’s office announced two others deputies – Eric Sanchez and Bert Dillow – were fired. Officials say Sanchez threatened to kill a driver during a traffic stop while Dillow punched a teenager during an arrest.

