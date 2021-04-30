Roberto Alomar placed on MLB ineligible list over 2014 sexual misconduct allegation

Roberto Alomar, who had been serving as a consultant to Major League Baseball, has been placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation, while the Toronto Blue Jays, who had retired his number, also cut ties with the 12-time All-Star.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Friday that an independent investigation by an external law firm was conducted into a baseball industry employee’s allegation made earlier this year.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted,” Manfred said.

“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

MLB did not disclose further details about the incident.

In a tweet, Alomar said that he was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” but also that he understood MLB’s decision.

Attorney Lisa Banks, who represents the woman who made the allegation against Alomar, released a statement about the “brave step” her client took and thanked MLB for taking action.

“My client commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and who helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience,” Banks said.

Banks added that the woman did not plan to sue or take further action and that she “simply wants to ensure Mr. Alomar is held accountable for his wrongdoing.”

Alomar also lost his position as a Blue Jays special assistant. The Blue Jays — for whom Alomar played from 1991 to 1995, winning two World Series titles — expressed support for MLB’s decision and said they would cut all ties with Alomar. A banner honoring Alomar, whose No. 12 was retired by the team, will be removed from the Rogers Centre, as will other acknowledgments of his Toronto career, the Blue Jays said.

The Baseball Hall of Fame, to which Alomar was inducted in 2011, said his enshrinement will remain in place.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar,” Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. “When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing. His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.”

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said it would not revoke his status as an inductee but did ban him from future Hall events and said it would no longer be associated with him or his foundation.

Alomar played for the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks over a 17-year career. He won World Series with the Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993 and was a 10-time Gold Glove winner at second base.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

