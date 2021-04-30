HCSO arrests 4 in Athens

HCSO arrests 4 in AthensPosted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 4:22 pm
ATHENS — Henderson county deputies arrested four individuals in Athens Friday. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Sabian Young, 21, was a wanted fugitive, and was arrested on Jonathan Street. That encounter, led to a second warrant from the 392 District Court to a residence where three people were arrested. A gun, cash, drugs, and two automobiles were seized at the residence. Justin Young, 20, Ja’Quaylon Bowman, 19, and Laporcha Brown, 22, were all placed in the Henderson County Jail on numerous charges.