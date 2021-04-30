NBC renews ‘Young Rock’, ‘Kenan’ for the fall

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 3:30 pm

L-R - Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Adrian Groulx as Dwayne -- NBC/Mark Taylor

NBC has given the green light to sophomore seasons of two of its new comedies, Young Rock and Kenan.

Young Rock is a single-camera show that jumps around the time periods of the younger days of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, before he became a global superstar. Like Kenan, the series has yet to match the numbers of its much-hyped premiere, but Young Rock has been Certified Fresh on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Kenan Thompson's more traditional-format sitcom has the Saturday Night Live veteran playing a widower TV personality juggling his job, his two independent daughters and his brash father-in-law, played by Don Johnson. Kenan's fellow SNL cast mate Chris Redd also stars as Kenan's clueless brother/manager.

In a statement, Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said "We're thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can't wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them."

She adds, "It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne [and] Kenan on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back