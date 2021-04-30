Palestine police needing help identifying shooter of 4

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 2:36 pm

PALESTINE — Palestine police continue investigating what happened at a Palestine night club Sunday morning after a man entered the building and shot four people. According to reports, a black man entered the Daquiri King, on W. Palestine Ave., about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and started shooting into a group of people before running away. Police Chief Mark Harcrow said in a prepared statement, “We know there was some sort of conflict prior to the shooting. Detectives are working to identify the suspect and motive behind the shooting.” The four shot were transported to the hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with any information, is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

Go Back