TISD honors leading educators at annual banquet

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 2:24 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD announced its 2021 Teachers of the Year at the annual Tyler ISD Educator of the Year Banquet Thursday night. The evening also celebrated the Rookie of the Year, and Principal of the Year. The 2021 Rookie of the Year is Jade Perry, a second-grade teacher at Jones Elementary School. Ashley Phelps from Andy Woods Elementary School is the District Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Ashley LaCroix from Moore MST Magnet School is the District Secondary Teacher of the Year. Phelps and LaCroix will now compete for Regional Teacher of the Year through the Region 7 Service Center. Historically, the Principal of the Year award honors a principal. This year, after fighting COVID-19 all year, Superintendent Marty Crawford named them all Principal of the Year. Read more here.

