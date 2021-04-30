Election Day for city and school races is Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm

TYLER– Smith County is reminding residents that Saturday is Election Day for city and school races in the county. After more than a week of early voting, 1,650 votes were cast, there are over 82,000 people registered to vote in Smith county for the election. Voters can cast their vote at any of the polling places that total 15 locations throughout the county. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Votes may be cast at any of the 15 polling locations throughout the county. Local races include elections for the City of Tyler, City of Hideaway; and Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Troup Independent School Districts. Learn more here.

Go Back