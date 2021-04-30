Police seize 123 gaming machines and $167,000

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 1:28 pm

PALESTINE — Warrants were served at 9:00 a.m. Thursday in Palestine, where police seized 123 gaming machines and $167,000 in cash, at six different businesses in the community. In a prepared statement Chief Mark Harcrow said, “In recent months, we have received numerous complaints and calls at these locations.Aside from the illegal gambling, we have had cases ranging from aggravated robbery to drug trafficking at these places. They simply are not good for our community.”

Palestine Police Department, with assistance from Texas DPS and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, served search warrants at the following locations:

Jags #1 – 500 E. Palestine Ave.

Jags #2 – 3804 W. Oak

Pitt Stop – 1221 N. Link

Mini Mart – 321 W. Palestine Ave.

Lucky Star Grocery – 704 W. Palestine Ave

Ross #2 – 3001 W. Oak

Go Back