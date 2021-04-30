Judge Skeen will not seek re-election

April 30, 2021

TYLER — Smith County Judge Jack Skeen has announced he will not be seeking reelection in the March 2022 Republican Primary. According to our news partner KETK, Skeen made the announcement Friday morning. The judge will complete his current term, which expires December 31, 2022. Article V, section 1-A, of the Texas constitution states, “The office of every such Justice and Judge shall become vacant on the expiration of the term during which the incumbent reaches the age of seventy-five years.” Judge Skeen turned 75 in March. As a District Attorney, Skeen served six terms, before being appointed to fill Judge Diane DeVasto’s unexpired term as Judge of the 241st District Court in 2003.

