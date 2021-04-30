Vanessa Lachey will be in charge on ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 12:49 pm

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The upcoming spin-off NCIS: Hawaii has cast its boss: Vanessa Lachey.

CBS announced that the Love Is Blind veteran will be playing Jane Tennant, the first woman special agent in charge of the NCIS Hawaii office. She's described as a "diplomatic" yet "hard-charging" woman in a male-dominated agency, and also a dedicated mom balancing work and family.

The upcoming show also added to its cast Jason Antoon, recently seen on TNT's series Claws, and actress Yasmine Al-Bustami, who has appeared in CBS' S.W.A.T. reboot as well as ABC's Nashville, and in videos for John Legend.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back