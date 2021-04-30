City hiring for parks program and pool

TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire their summer recreation team. On Friday Angela Bennis told KTBB News, “We have 12 positions with our summer playground program and 12 positions at our Fun Forest Pool that we are looking to hire for. For the summer playground program it’s really like running a mini-summer camp and so it is a lot of fun. If you like kids and you like organizing activities and playing games with them, that would be great for you there. “We see a lot of teachers who are not working during the summer, so it is a great way to bring in extra cash.”The Fun Forest Pool and Splashpad was completely renovated in 2020 and this year we are ready to open for our community. It is free for anyone to come swim at the pool during open swim hours.

However, Bennis said they like many businesses in the area, coming across applicants has been difficult. “We will pay for your certification to become a lifeguard. So, you are learning valuable skills that you can use anywhere in any kind of emergency situation. We will pay for you to be C.P.R. certified, first-aid certified, and life-guard certified, and then you are just going to come and work at the pool for the summer. It is really fun.” Bennis said they will continue to accept applications through May 5. To apply for a job, click here and scroll to the position you would like to apply for.

