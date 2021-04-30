Mayor Warren pumped about possibilities of Rose Complex

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 12:22 pm

TYLER — Construction for the Rose complex should begin in June for a new convention center that will take the place of Harvey Hall. On Friday Tyler Mayor Don Warren told KTBB News, “You know Tyler is known for its roses and I’m just going to be simplistic. People travel here to see our rose garden. Having this new Rose Complex adjacent to the Rose Center with kind of a rose theme, it is something that is going to bring in a lot of folks. It is going to bring in people that will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, and I just think it is going to be great for our city. I am fired up about it.” The $28 million facility is expected to be opened in time for The Rose Festival season in October of 2022.

Mayor Warren said Harvey Hall, built in the 1970’s, just does not have the design needed to bring in today’s conventions and conferences. “We’ve reached out to the stake-holders and people that have conventions. What they need is a place to have a main conference, and then be able to divide up into smaller groups. That’s why this location is perfect because they can have the new complex for break out rooms, but they can also walk over to the rose garden for additional break out rooms. They can walk over to Mayfair Center which is part of this project, and have more break-out rooms. So it’s not just about Rose Hall, it’s about the whole complex and how it’s almost a campus.” Take a virtual tour of the Rose Complex by clicking here.

