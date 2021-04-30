Twelve-year-old girl delivers powerful message about equality in sports

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 12:19 pm

miodrag ignjatovic/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Playing basketball is Adi Topolosky's "favorite thing to do," but when the 12-year-old went searching for basketball shoes inspired by WNBA player Elena Delle Donne, the salesman's reaction -- mocking women in sports -- left her in shock.

Topolosky's parents inspired her to blog her feelings on her troubling encounter at the shoe store, inspiring a change in how many people perceive women's athletics.

Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back