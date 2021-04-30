Selena Gomez launches mental health initiative by sharing letter describing her past struggles

(NEW YORK) -- Selena Gomez has officially launched a new mental health initiative, called "Mental Health 101," through her brand, Rare Beauty.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Gomez described the campaign as personal because of her own struggles with mental health

"I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age," she wrote in a letter.

"If I had learned about my mental health earlier on -- been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects -- my journey could have looked very different," she continued.

"I'm a believer in seeking help," the singer added. "Getting support and educating yourself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours, too."

The Mental Health 101 campaign, is being launched in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May. Gomez, with her brand Rare Beauty, is targeting young people with the effort.

"The world needs to know that mental health matters," Gomez included in her letter. "It's just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could acknowledged that, not just in words but through our actions."

The initiative encourages financial support for more mental health services in educational settings.

In the singer's letter, she also included words of support to those who are struggling with mental health issues.

"For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone," she wrote.

