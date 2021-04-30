‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White “whacked in head” by confetti after contestant’s historic win

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Longtime co-host of Wheel of Fortune Vanna White suffered a minor injury while filming the show.

It all went down while filming the episode that aired on Tuesday, April 27 when, for the first time in the show's history, a contestant won a house. To celebrate the joyous moment, confetti was released into the audience and, unfortunately, a "clump of confetti" shot out and "whacked" Vanna in the head.

During the episode, host Pat Sajak said, "Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti."

"Thank goodness, it wasn’t my eye," Vanna replied back, laughing. "We’re glad it wasn’t too serious!"

