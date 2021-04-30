Hollywood auction: Sean Connery’s last 007 pistol sells for $106K; Bruce Lee’s nunchucks for $83K, and more

After furious online and in-person bidding, Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles saw some precious Hollywood memorabilia sell for a mint, as part of its ongoing "Hollywood Legends and Luminaries" series.

The Walther P5 pistol brandished by the late Sean Connery in his final James Bond film, 1983's Never Say Never Again, sold for $106,000. This comes after the pistol he carried in his first James Bond movie, 1962's Dr. No, fetched $256,000 in December.

Other items that sold during the two day event were a pair of wooden nunchucks used by Bruce Lee, which sold for $83,200 -- forty-one times what it was expected to fetch. A blue, pin-striped suit worn by Al Pacino from the climactic shootout scene in 1983's crime classic Scarface sold for $83,200 as well, while the .45 pistol that he carried in 1995's crime epic Heat went for $10,240.

An original prototype xenomorph costume from 1979's Alien sold for more the $44,800, and Michelle Pfieffer's Catwoman cowl from Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns sold for $41,600, well over the $8,000 it was expected to fetch. And someone dropped $25,600 -- 25 times its estimated sales price -- on a wooden ping pong paddle used by Tom Hanks in his Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

The auction saw hundreds of other famous movie weapons up for grabs, also including the custom-made Bowie knife used by Brad Pitt in as Nazi hunter Lt. Aldo Raine in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, which sold for $32,000; Marshall Matt Dillon's Gunsmoke Colt .45, which went for $38,400; and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze rifle from Batman & Robin, which sold for $19,200.

