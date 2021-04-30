’19 Kids and Counting’ star Josh Duggar arrested, held without bond

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 7:48 am

Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Josh Duggar, the embattled 19 Kids and Counting star, was arrested Thursday and is being held without bond at an Arkansas Jail.

People spoke with a representative for the U.S. Marshals Service and confirmed that the 33-year-old reality star was taken into custody by Homeland Security.

It is currently unknown what charges Duggar faces, as current online jail records have not indicated.

Duggar was booked and remains held at a Washington County jail without bond.

Representatives for his family, as well as the TLC network, have not responded to requests for comment.

Duggar has been the focus of several controversies over the years, starting in 2006 when he was investigated for molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager. Since then, two of his sisters -- Jill, 25, and Jessa, 24 -- have come forward as two of his victims.

Duggar also was part of the 2015 Ashley Madison scandal, where it was discovered that he had an account on the website that served as a secret way for people to cheat on their spouses.

In the wake of the controversy, the reality star stated he was addicted to pornography and that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Anna, of whom he shares six children with a seventh on the way.

Most recently, the car dealership of which he was employed in Arkansas was raided by Homeland Security in November 2019 as part of an "ongoing federal investigation," but it was unknown if Duggar was connected to the investigation.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back