Houston to implement police reforms made by task force

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2021 at 6:20 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials say reforms recommended by a community task force that aim to improve policing in Houston and boost trust between residents and officers are being implemented in the nation’s fourth largest city. The reforms include: a timeline for the release of body camera video; changes to the city’s Independent Police Oversight Board; improvements to how the public can submit complaints against officers; and a $25 million investment in programs that help officers respond to calls with individuals in a mental health crisis. The reform efforts were announced on Thursday. Criminal justice reform advocates called the new initiatives an important step but said more must still be done.

