Dwayne Johnson hires “himself” — ‘Young Rock’ star gets ‘Black Adam’ role

Dwayne Johnson has just hired his younger self for a role in his in-production superhero film Black Adam.

Specifically, Uli Latukefu, who Johnson hand-picked to play himself in his college years in the NBC show Young Rock, will now join his real-life alter ego in Black Adam, Deadline reports.

It's not known who Latukefu will play, but given his resemblance to the superstar, it's not out of the question to see him playing the god-like DC Comics hero in a flashback.

The Australian actor recently wrapped the action picture Black Site with Mission: Impossible vet Michelle Monaghan, Chappaquiddick's Jason Clarke and Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney. The trade reports Latukefu will next work with Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner Taika Waititi in his Samoan soccer comedy Next Goal Wins.

