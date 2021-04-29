Gohmert ‘couldn’t even enter the building of the Capitol’

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2021 at 6:06 pm

TYLER — After President Joe Bidden addressed a joint-session of congress,Representative Louie Gohmert told KTBB News, “No I was not one of the 200 that Biden felt close enough too that he would invite me. I was one of the 335 that he rejected of being allowed of even being in the Capitol. This is the first time that I have been in Congress that I have been told that I am not even allowed to come into the Capitol as a member of Congress”. Gohmert went on to talk about the challenge of President Biden’s plan to enlarge government involvement in public education. “A third of the kids drop-out of high school, or something close to that. You see so many that don’t graduate. And when you see so many that graduate, can’t even read. It sure seems like the more federal control, it has not been an improvement.”

In a prepared statement before the President spoke on Wednesday, Congressman Gohmert said, “Under the guise of COVID-19 safety protocols, the President, or people making his decisions, did not invite all members of both Houses of Congress to attend… they have broken the Biden administration’s pledge of unity, making his speech invitation-only.” Read more here.

