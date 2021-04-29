MTV, BET, other networks to pay tribute to the Asian American experience with ‘See Us Unite for Change’ specia

April 29, 2021

Photo: Tommy Garcia

MTV has announced that it's launching a global event to "celebrate and pay tribute" to the Asian American experience with a multi-network special called See Us Unite for Change.

The special, hosted by Ken Jeong, comes amid a growing number of hate crimes against people in the Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) communities.

"Through music and comedy performances, short film packages and speakers, the special aims to inspire and educate viewers about the impact that the AAPI community has had in America, as well as how to move forward and further support on-the-ground efforts to build solidarity against hate," MTV notes.

See Us Unite for Change will air Friday, May 21st at 8 p.m Eastern time on MTV, as well as its affiliated networks Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land, Logo, BET and Nickelodeon. The event will also stream exclusively on Facebook Watch.

In a statement, MTV Entertainment Group President Chris McCarthy said, "We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry."

He adds, "Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence."

