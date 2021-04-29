Smith Countywide Cleanup Set for May 3-29

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2021 at 4:01 pm

TYLER — Smith County leaders are reminding residents of the approaching Smith Countywide Cleanup. The dates are May 3-29, which allow residents one free trip to the landfill. The program enables residents a complimentary truck-load of bulky items, up to 3 cubic yards of solid waste, to be dropped off at the Greenwood Farms Landfill. The county says, one voucher is available per resident at the Courthouse Annex, on East Ferguson in Tyler, or at any of the Justice of the Peace Constable Offices throughout the County. The vouchers are available now but cannot be redeemed until May 3-29. Read more details here.

