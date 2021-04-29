Health safety for kids this spring

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2021 at 3:30 pm

TYLER — Spring brings about new life to our landscape, along with warm, sunny days. Often we find ourselves able to spend more time outside and near the water. On Thursday UT Health’s Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Lara Rowe talked water safety with KTBB News, “The absolutely most important thing that we can do, is teach our children how to swim. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children begin swimming lessons around the age of four. Enrolling your child in formal swim lessons, can reduce their chances of drowning by 88%.”The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children begin swimming lessons at the age of four.

Rowe continued, “The second thing that we always recommend you do is to teach your children to ask permission before they get into the water. They need to understand that, they have to ask you if it’s okay before they get in. That way, we can avoid situations where your child jumps into the pool and they get themselves into a dangerous situation when you were not even aware that they were in the water yet.” Read more here.

