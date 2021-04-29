UT-Tyler to host graduation outside in Patriot Plaza

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2021 at 1:04 pm

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler has announced this years graduation celebrations will take place outdoors in Patriot Plaza. The pandemic caused last year’s ceremonies to be canceled. In a prepared statement, UT Tyler said, “Graduates will cross the stage during ceremonies Friday and Saturday. Students who completed degrees in spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020 can also participate.” Masks will be required for everyone participating in and attending the outdoor ceremonies. Social distancing will be practiced in the standing and seated areas. Read more here.

