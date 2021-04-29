I’m fully immunized, when can I lose the mask?

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2021 at 12:31 pm

TYLER — This week the Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated people can safely ditch the mask outdoors, except in crowds like a concert or parade. Three million Americans are being vaccinated daily and over half the country has received at least one shot. Cases of the deadly virus are well below peak levels. So why are masks still recommended? KTBB News posed the question to NET Health’s George Roberts, “We have been asked that question a lot. If I am fully vaccinated, when can I stop wearing the mask? We are kind of waiting for some additional guidance on that ourselves.” Roberts continued, “I think basically they are trying to make sure that everything works. I think everyone is exercising a modicum of caution to make sure everything is working properly.” If you received your first Pfizer vaccine at Harvey Hall April 13 – April 15, or anytime before April 16, second dose clinics continue Friday and Saturday at Harvey Hall. Register here.

