Fatal Smith county accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2021 at 11:59 am

TYLER — The Texas Department of Public Safety released details of a two-car accident on Wednesday afternoon that killed a Bullard woman. According to our news partner KETK, D.P.S. Troopers arrived at the scene of the wreck just after 5:30 p.m. The Bureau said Thursday, that a car driven by Violet Louise Wright, 59, was attempting to enter HWY 110 from Meador Cemetary Road. However, reports indicate she failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming car driven by Jessica King, 20, of Lindale. Wright was transported to U.T. Health in Tyler where she later died. King, was also taken to UT Health in Tyler in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.

Go Back