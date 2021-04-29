Alex Trebek’s widow discusses the “outpouring of love” he received before his death

Alex Trebek's widow, Jean, sat down for her first interview since the longtime Jeopardy! host's death from pancreatic cancer back in November.

Jean sat down with Savannah Guthrie as part of the NBC News special, Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, airing on Saturday, and we got a preview of it on Wednesday's episode of Today.

Among the things Jean discusses is the huge outpouring of love and support he received following his cancer diagnosis and just how much it meant to him.

"I think one of the beautiful things, the blessing that came -- if you can call it a blessing -- was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world," she explained. "Some people, you know, you don't see that while you're still embodied. You don't get to really witness all the love that people feel for you."

"I know that that was, in and of itself, a huge inspiration for Alex," she continued.

