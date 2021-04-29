Hail and tornado damage South as wildfire evacuations spread in California

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A dangerous storm system is bringing severe storms from Texas to New York with water rescues, monster hail and tornado damage.

There have been four reported tornadoes across four states: Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

There have also been 38 reports of damaging softball-sized hail as some car windshields were smashed and property was damaged from Texas to Arkansas.

A flash flood rescue was spotted in Bentonville, Arkansas, as more than 7 inches of rainfall has been reported in that area so far.

There are seven states that are under flash flood watches through Thursday evening.

On Thursday morning, severe storms are still impacting Texas to Arkansas with tornado watches through until the evening.

An estimated 39 million people will be in the path of severe storms from Mississippi to New York and the biggest threats will be damaging winds, flash flooding, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Additional rain of more than 3 inches could cause life-threatening flash flooding on Thursday.

Meanwhile on the West Coast, extremely dry conditions with gusty winds fueled brush fires with multiple evacuations and road closures still in place.

The brush fire in Southern California spread to 650 acres with 25% containment Wednesday night.

A ridge of high pressure will push in on Thursday bringing some possible record highs Thursday in Oregon, Nevada and California as some areas in Nevada, Arizona and California can reach its first 100-degree day of the year Thursday through this weekend.

